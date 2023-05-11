Man beats 5-year-old child for wetting bed, fracturing his skull, deputies say

A Volusia County man fractured the skull of his live-in girlfriend's 5-year-old son for wetting the bed according to Volusia County sheriff's deputies.

Shawn Stone, 32, was charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony. He was being held Tuesday in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

The mother believes the child may be autistic, according to a sheriff's report.

Stone left the home on an all-terrain vehicle after the alleged beating but was spotted on Marsh Road near DeLand and arrested, said sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

Deputies learned of the abuse around 8:30 a.m. when hospital staff at AdventHealth DeLand called to report the injured child, investigators said.

Sheriff's deputies said the incident happened at a Valley Forge Road home near DeLand.

Mother had gone to doctor's appointment

The child's mother had left to go to a doctor's appointment in Orlando with her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, leaving the boy with Stone.

The woman said a bad feeling overcame her as she headed to the doctor's appointment. She opened the camera application on her phone to see inside her home.

In the living room she saw Stone standing over the child repeatedly punching him in the head as he lay in a fetal position, deputies said.

When the boy managed to get out of the bed, Stone kicked him. She could hear the child begging Stone to stop, a sheriff's office report said.

Child struck with mop

Stone then grabbed a mop and began striking the child with it. He struck the child with so much force that the head of the mop broke off, deputies said.

As the camera shut off, the woman returned home and confronted Stone about hitting the child. Stone told the woman "I (expletive) hate you," and "I (expletive) hate your child," deputies noted in their report.

At the hospital, a detective noticed that the child had a cut lip, bruised eyes, and bruises on his face, the top of his head, and his thigh. The child also had two circular marks that appeared to be cigarette burns on his right shoulder blade, the report states.

Previous injuries seen

Detectives further learned from the attending doctor that the child had fractured ribs that were healing as well as fractures on his wrist joint, the report shows.

Because of the skull fracture, doctors at AdventHealth DeLand had the child transferred to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, detectives said.

The child was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, detectives said.

