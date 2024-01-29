Man beats 79-year-old with her husband’s cane after asking for money at store, feds say

A 35-year-old man will go to prison after being accused of attacking an older couple in Washington D.C., federal officials said.

In February 2022, Alexander Adams was outside a grocery store in Northwest D.C., when he asked John Hopkins, 78, and his wife Claudia Hopkins, 79, for $5, officials said.

The 78-year-old gave Adams $1, to which Adams replied, “That is not enough!,” federal officials said.

After the verbal exchange, Adams is accused of beating the man with his fist which caused him to fall, officials said.

Then, he grabbed the man’s cane and began attacking his wife until she fell backwards and hit her head on the concrete, federal officials said.

A bystander walking his dog flagged down officers and medical personnel were sent to the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.

When officials got to the scene they found the woman in a “pool of blood and a broken wooden cane beside her,” according to the document.

She suffered a concussion, brain bleed, swelling of the brain and ”severe cognitive decline,” officials said, adding that she “will likely never recover.”

McClatchy News reached out to Adams’ lawyer for comment on Jan. 29 but they did not immediately respond.

On Dec. 4, Adams pleaded guilty to the charges, according to the release.

Adams was sentenced to 96 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, officials said.

If you suspect an elder adult or an adult with disabilities has experienced, is currently experiencing, or is at risk of experiencing abuse, neglect, self-neglect, or financial exploitation, your first step should be to contact the appropriate agency.

National Adult Protective Services Association has a list of state agencies you can contact confidentially. Find help specific to your area here.

