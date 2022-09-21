Man beats another man in the head with hammer at staffing company, police say

A man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer at a staffing company, according to Southaven Police.

Randall Kyles beat another man in the head with a hammer at Abacus Staffing on Goodman Road East around 11:40 a.m. on September 20, police said.

By the time officers arrived, Kyles had run off but he was captured a short time later at Southcrest Parkway near Goodman Road, according to police.

When officers found Kyles, they said he had a large cut on his head and he was taken to Baptist DeSoto for treatment.

Kyles was charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

