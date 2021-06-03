Man Beats Asian Woman With a Cane as She Gets Off NYC Subway Train

New York police are searching for a man accused of beating an Asian woman with a cane at a subway station in Manhattan last month.



What happened: The 23-year-old woman was on her way to an internship at a hospital when she came across the unidentified assailant, who struck her with his walking cane.



The incident occurred as the victim exited the northbound 1 train at the Broadway-West 116th St. station around 6:45 a.m. on May 12, according to CBS New York.

The assailant beat the victim in the head and hip multiple times before boarding the train she had just gotten off from.

“It was really a traumatizing event to me,” the victim told the New York Daily News, adding that she never felt that she lived in “such a dangerous city.”

Police said the assailant appeared emotionally disturbed, "waving his cane back and forth as he approached her."

The victim suffered pain but refused medical attention.



A possible hate crime: The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to reach them.



Police described the suspect as approximately 60 years old, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds in weight, with a "dark complexion, medium build, brown eyes, close-cut salt and pepper hair, mustache and a goatee," according to FOX 5 NY.

Surveillance images also show him wearing a "dark-colored jacket, dark-colored sweatpants, white sneakers and using a cane."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip to their website or Twitter page.



Featured Images via New York Police Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

First Female President of Japanese American Civil Rights Group Dies From COVID-19 at 91

Former Panda Express Employee Allegedly Forced to Strip During 'Cult-Like' Trust-Building Exercise

‘You’re a Communist’: School Board Chairwoman Heckled During Meeting on Protective Masks in Florida

Philadelphia Chinatown Businesses Donate 25,000 Face Masks to Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19