Man beats ex-girlfriend with 15-pound metal dumbbell, feds say. He’s going to prison

A man “snapped” and beat his ex-girlfriend in the head with a 15-pound dumbbell in Washington, D.C., federal officials say.

He was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nicholas Batts, 33, pleaded guilty in September to one count of aggravated assault while armed, according to a Nov. 13 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia.

Batts received the upper end of the sentence laid out in the plea, which called for 7.5 years to 10 years in prison, according to federal officials.

McClatchy News could not locate records on Batts’ legal representatives for comment.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called to a residence in Northeast D.C. just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, according to a news release.

Police found an unresponsive woman in the bedroom suffering from multiple blunt force trauma injuries and rushed her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Batts was arrested that day and charged with assault with intent to kill, according to police. Police said the incident was domestic.

He told authorities he “snapped,” according to federal officials, then they said he bludgeoned her in the face and head with the 15-pound metal weight.

Batts is from Georgetown, Texas, according to federal officials.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

