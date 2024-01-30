Man beats two to death with hammer, then asks for help with the bodies, Florida cops say

Two men were found beaten to death inside a Florida home when a person called to report the bodies, a sheriff’s office said.

A man was “hanging out” in the backyard shed of an Orlando home on Jan. 27 when Jose Rafael Cantarero, 29, came outside, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was not identified by investigators, said Cantarero told him he had just killed two people inside the home and asked for help because he “wanted to dispose of the bodies,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man refused to help but was led by Cantarero into the home, according to the affidavit.

Inside, one man was on the ground surrounded by a pool of blood, and another had “severe trauma to his head,” deputies said. Both were unresponsive, and blood was splattered across the walls and floor, the sheriff’s office said.

The man told investigators Cantarero had a hammer and started “playing with the human remains,” according to the affidavit.

Cantarero said, “That’s what you get,” as he used the hammer, the man told deputies.

“The witness explain(ed) he believes Jose murdered the victims due to revenge for pressing charges against Jose in a previous case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Cantarero and the other man got into a car and drove to another home where Cantarero showered and changed clothes, the man told investigators.

Then, Cantarero left armed with an AR-15-style weapon, according to the affidavit, and the other man called the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found two men dead, according to the affidavit.

They were identified by the sheriff’s office as 39-year-old Joseph Garcia Oliver and 35-year-old Eswin Jose Aragon Hernandez, but a relationship between the men and Cantarero was not released.

Cantarero eventually returned to the home where the bodies were found and was taken into custody, deputies said.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon, according to court records.

