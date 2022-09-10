Man beats woman in front of her children before fleeing with her cell phone, police say

A man has been arrested after assaulting the mother of his children, in front of the children.

LaGrange police said on Saturday afternoon, they responded to 300 Creekside Drive in LaGrange about a domestic disturbance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers got to the home, they met with the victim, Dorothy Foster, who said that her children’s father, Demetrius Smith, forced his way into her home and hit her repeatedly in the head.

Foster said Smith also threw her to the ground which caused visible injuries.

After assaulting her, Foster said he stole her cell phone and left.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the incident happened in front of their two children.

Officers found Smith at his new residence and arrested him. He was taken to Troup County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: