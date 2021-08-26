Man begins prison sentence for fatal 2018 crash on I-85

Henderson (N.C.) Daily Dispatch
·1 min read

Aug. 26—OXFORD — Deon Patrick Bobbitt, 42, has been sentenced to serve 15 to 19 years for his part in a fatal car accident on Interstate 85 in 2018 that claimed the life of another man, prosecutors say.

The sentence followed a trial and conviction earlier this month, and the N.C. Department of Public Safety said Bobbitt entered Central Prison in Raleigh on Aug. 16.

Bobbitt was found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while his license was revoked, and careless and reckless driving, prosecutors said.

The May 2018 accident happened after "multiple witnesses" called authorities to report that a van was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 202, the southernmost of the exits that serve the Oxford area.

The van crashed head-on into a car driven by Curtis Wilkerson, who was in the left-most of the two northbound lanes. Wilkerson was killed.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the case, and Assistant District Attorneys Allison Capps and Brent Groce handled the prosecution.

