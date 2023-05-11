Man who beheaded girlfriend in front of onlookers in Shakopee convicted of murder

A man was convicted Thursday of first-degree premeditated murder for the beheading of his longtime girlfriend in front of onlookers in Shakopee nearly two years ago.

Alexis Saborit, 44, of Shakopee first struck America M. Thayer, 56, with an 8-pound dumbbell and then decapitated her with a machete at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street on the afternoon of July 28, 2021.

Scott County District Judge Caroline Lennon wrote in the filing of her verdict from the bench that "the court finds beyond a reasonable doubt that [the] defendant acted with premeditation."

Lennon pointed to Saborit's "decision to put down the dumbbell and use the machete is evidence of a deliberate mental thought process. ... After the murder, the defendant's actions in fleeing the scene, disposing of the murder weapon and other evidence in separate locations, and changing his clothing show the defendant's consciousness of guilt."

County Attorney Ron Hocevar told the Star Tribune soon after the verdict that "I am pleased with the judge's order," which carries a presumed sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, while Saborit was found earlier to be mentally competent to stand trial, the defense has another opportunity at a June 1 hearing to again claim otherwise and "plead mental illness," Hocevar said.

"They have the right to proceed with the mental illness phase of the case," the county attorney said. "I don't know what to expect. We are prepared either way."

Convictions for first-degree murder in Minnesota also include the right to pass over the state Court of Appeals and take any challenge directly to the state Supreme Court. Requests for comment have been left with defense attorney Michelle McLean.

Thayer's son, 42-year-old Charles Thayer, said a few hours after the verdict that "my mom never deserved to have this happen in the first place. This monster deserves to be put away for life."

The judge's written verdict included Saborit's account to police that afternoon following his arrest.

"The only thing she kept saying to me is that she wanted to get rid of me," he told police through a Spanish interpreter. "I was really mad at that moment."

Asked whether he killed her, Saborit responded, "It was in self-defense." He went on to police about Thayer trying to kill him by poisoning and other means.

In her closing argument filed in late March, McLean pushed back against a first-degree murder conviction.

"Given how the action played out, this was a crime of opportunity," she wrote. "He didn't plan or prepare to kill Thayer in advance. It simply happened. No appreciable amount of time passed before the formation of intent and carrying out of the act."

According to the criminal complaint and other court records:

Police found Thayer on the ground next to her bloodied car with doors open on both sides. A sheath for a machete-style knife was found in a nearby yard. A knife, shirt and bloody shoes were found in a recycling bin a few blocks away.

One witness a few cars behind Thayer's saw Saborit behind the wheel making a hitting motion before throwing an object into a yard. The witness also saw Saborit drag something that looked like a body out of the car.

Police viewed video recorded by a witness through a residential window; it appeared to show Saborit pull Thayer out of the car into the street and then pick up the head by the hair.

Saborit was arrested about 1 ½ miles from the scene near the TraveLodge Hotel where he was staying.

At the time of the attack, Saborit had a court hearing in Scott County on charges of setting fire to the couple's apartment during a confrontation with police in Shakopee. The charges said he had been at the Pullman Club on Nov. 9, 2020, and was smashing car windows outside with a baseball bat.

At one point during that standoff with police, Saborit brandished a machete, which he ultimately threw to the ground.

Saborit told police he and Thayer were going to the court appearance when she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Thayer and Saborit had been in a tumultuous relationship over their 12 years together. His criminal history in Minnesota includes a domestic assault conviction for attacking Thayer in 2017. Saborit pinned Thayer to the ground because he thought she had talked to another man at a bar.

Friends said Thayer emigrated from Cuba and told them she attended high school in Minnetonka. Besides her son, who lives in the state, she had a sister in the southern United States.