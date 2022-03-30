Man behind bars after reportedly threatening to blow up St. Clair Hospital

Christopher Moran, 43, is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail after reportedly threatening to blow up St. Clair Hospital in Mount Lebanon on Tuesday.

Arresting documents show Mount Lebanon police brought Moran to the hospital on Monday, but did not say why.

On Tuesday at around 11 a.m., hospital risk management notified police of a bomb threat.

According to court paperwork, police said Moran called in the threat from inside the hospital, claiming he was discriminated against.

He allegedly said, “If you throw me out to the wolves, you better believe I’m going to come back here with a (expletive) bomb, and I mean it,” before leaving his name at the end of the message.

Online court filings show Moran was out of jail on a non-monetary bond at the time of the threat, for a separate incident in which he is currently facing charges including two counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

Police paperwork shows Moran also has a past history of allegedly assaulting other patients and threatening staff.

A judge denied bond in this latest incident, saying Moran poses a threat to the community.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 6.

