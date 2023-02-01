Man behind bars for suspected robbery allegedly kicks Ga. officer in the chest while handcuffed

A man currently in jail for allegedly robbing a bank has now tacked on more charges after kicking an officer, according to police.

On Jan. 24, police said a man went inside the Regions Bank of Shallowford Road, and held a gun while demanding money.

Later that night, Gainesville police found and located the man identified as, David Brian Ross,36, at a motel on Monroe Drive.

The motel was less than 4 miles away from the bank he was accused of robbing.

He was then transported to the Hall County Jail.

The following morning, a Hall County jail staff member said they saw Ross, who was in the booking area, punching a cell window continuously.

According to the release, the deputies were concerned about Ross’ safety and went inside the cell.

Deputies said at first, Ross obeyed their commands and was taken out of the cell in handcuffs.

Ross then reportedly jumped in the air, kicking an assisting jail officer in his chest.

The staff was able to gain control of Ross, and he was then placed under frequent observation for his safety and the safety of the jail employees, the release states.

Officials say there were no injuries to Ross or the jail workers.

Ross is currently facing charges of robbery and theft by taking with the Gainesville police. He’s added a new charge of felony obstruction of an officer from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

