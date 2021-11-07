The second week of the Joseph Elledge murder trial starts Monday.

More prosecution testimony is expected in the early part of the week at the Boone County Courthouse, but who is the man behind the bench?

Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs was selected as such for the 13th Judicial Circuit without opposition in January. He is serving a two-year term in the role.

J. Hasbrouck Jacobs

He took over the presiding position from Boone County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Crane, who was in the role for four years over two terms.

“I am honored to accept the role of presiding judge for the 13th Circuit,” Jacobs said in January. “I appreciate Judge Crane’s leadership for the last few years. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues and agency partners on issues that impact our justice system.”

Jacobs received his law degree from Florida A&M in Tallahassee. He was an assistant state attorney in Florida. He also worked in private practice in North Carolina before coming to Missouri. He has previously served as an assistant prosecutor in St. Louis County and Boone County.

Boone County 13th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brouck Jacobs conferences with defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, left, and prosecuting attorney Dan Knight, not shown, on Tuesday during the first day of testimony in Joseph Elledge’s trial. Elledge is accused of murdering his wife, Mengqi Ji.

Jacobs was appointed to the bench in Boone County in 2017. He secured a full six-year term as circuit judge in 2018.

He handles civil and criminal dockets, as well as certain family court matters and involuntary mental health commitments.

As presiding judge, Jacobs sets docket caseloads for the other judges in the circuit and can appoint certain officers, boards and circuit positions. He oversees meetings of the court and is responsible for administrative orders and local court rules.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The man behind the bench in the Joseph Elledge murder trial