Man behind fake social media account says he never communicated with Delphi victim

An Indiana man who authorities say created a fake social media account potentially linked to the 2017 unsolved murders of two teenage girls in Delphi is denying his involvement in their deaths.

Kegan Kline is accused of creating an account by the name of "anthony_shots" to communicate with underage girls and solicit nude images, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit, filed in August 2020, alleges that Kline admitted to investigators that he was the creator of the account. He is jailed on 30 charges including child exploitation, child pornography, obstruction of justice and child solicitation, online court records show.

He has entered a not guilty plea in that case and is in jail awaiting trial.

The charges are unrelated to the murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. Authorities have not named Kline as a person of interest or suspect in the double homicide.

Kline recently spoke to HLN in a jailhouse interview and denied any involvement with the slayings and said he has been cooperating with police.

Liberty, 14, and Abigail, 13, were killed in February 2017 after they were dropped off near an abandoned rail bridge to walk around and hang out, according to police. The girls were supposed to be picked up from the area but never showed up. Their bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, in a wooded area about a half-mile from the bridge.

In December, Indiana State Police said in a news release that the investigation into the murders led law enforcement to the "anthony_shots" profile.

The profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on sites including Snapchat and Instagram, the police statement said stated. The account used images of a well-known male model, who is not connected to the account or the investigation, according to state police.

Investigators allege that the account portrayed the person as "being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars" and "used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them."

Kline told HLN that investigators told him that the "anthony_shots" account was the last to communicate with Liberty before she was killed.

"That's what they said. And that's what the police tell me," he said.

Kline said he has no recollection of speaking with Liberty. "No. Not at all. I've told them a hundred times," he said, referring to the police. "I've done everything they wanted me to and it's like they're just harassing me."

Kline said he has given hair follicles and a sample to investigators.

An attorney for Kline did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment. The Indiana State Police said it could not comment "due to this being an active and ongoing investigation."