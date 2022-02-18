Man behind Paterson drug mill in mayor's neighborhood gets 10 years in prison

A Paterson man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for operating a drug mill, which was located across the street from Mayor Andre Sayegh's home in a relatively plush section of the city's Eastside.

Rafael Brito, 35, and his girlfriend, Rosanny Prado, were arrested when police raided the couple's home two years ago, finding 17,000 packets of heroin and fentanyl, as well as packaging materials and equipment for the manufacture of the drugs in their basement.

Brito pleaded guilty in November to the charge of maintaining a controlled dangerous substance facility, while Prado pleaded guilty to endangering a child and entered a pre-trial intervention program, the Office of the Attorney General stated.

Authorities said they have linked the drugs found at Brito's home to several fatal and non-fatal overdoses based on the "brand names" found stamped onto the glassine packets used to package the drugs for sale.

“We’re eliminating the scourge of drugs from our city block by block, even if it’s my own block,” said Sayegh at the time of the couple's arrest, which he witnessed at 6 a.m. after noticing the red glare of police sirens flashing across his windows.

