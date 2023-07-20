Man behind plan to reopen Grass Valley gold mine faced charges. Here are the verdicts

Ben Mossman, the man behind a controversial plan to reopen a shuttered gold mine in Grass Valley, has been found guilty of 13 environmental crimes but was exonerated on another 10 counts in connection with another mine project in British Columbia.

The court ruling involves a failed gold mine on an island off the coast of British Columbia that turned into a toxic site due to mine waste leaks.

Ben Mossman is due to be sentenced on Sept. 26 in Prince Rupert Laws Court, said Ann Seymour, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Attorney General, British Columbia Prosecution Services in an email.

Under the environmental statues, he was found guilty of penalties including fines and jail time or a combination of both. British Columbia law enforcement officials have not discussed what penalties they would seek.

The offenses that Mossman was found guilty of July 7 by Judge David Patterson of the Provincial Court in Prince Rupert are related to the discharge of waste, effluent and other deleterious substances into the environment.

Mossman was found not guilty on charges of failing to report environmental spills and dumping, discharging mine waste into the environment and unauthorized work in and about a stream.

Chilwin Cheng, Mossman’s attorney in Vancouver, said in an email that Mossman was acquitted “of all significant charges.”

Cheng said Mossman intends to refer to evidence at the trial in sentencing submissions that the normal government response to the charges he was found guilty of would have been an advisory note, the lowest level of intervention.

“That said, we are disappointed with the limited findings of guilt and we are considering options for appeal,” the statement read. “Mr. Mossman has not yet been sentenced and so any further comment would be premature.”

A spokesman for the prosecution said it would not be making a comment on the verdict.

It’s unclear how the court findings and the late September sentencing will influence the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. The board is expected to hold hearings in October and make a decision on the plans of Mossman’s company, Rise Gold Co., to reopen the Idaho-Maryland mine, which has been closed for nearly 70 years.

Most residents oppose the plan, citing environmental concerns and changes to the rural character of Nevada County. Several hundred residents spoke out against the mine at planning commission hearings in May.

The Nevada County Planning Commission rejected the reopening of the mine on May 12, but the final vote will be up to the Board of Supervisors.

Mossman came to Grass Valley six years ago with his plan to reopen the mine, after the geologist/entrepreneur’s involvement in the Banks Island mine project off the coast of British Columbia.

Mossman began mining operations in 2014 on Banks Island, but the next year government mine inspectors cited his company, saying mine waste and contaminated water were leaking into creeks, ponds and wetlands.

Bank Island Gold declared bankruptcy in 2015 several months after the British Columbia government shut down the mine.

Court proceedings charging Mossman with environmental damages have lasted years. A previous trial resulted in acquittals on all but two of the charges, but a new trial was held last year after being ordered by an appeals court.

In his written ruling on July 7, Patterson stated that he had “his suspicions” about the charges on which Mossman was exonerated, but that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mossman was directly responsible for the environmental damage resulting from the mine spills.

Patterson also stated that the testimony of the prosecution’s primary witness, the mine’s environmental manager and site biologist “was flawed.” He cited her “profound hostility, animosity, and negative attitude” toward Mossman.