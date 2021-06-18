Man being arrested bitten by dog

Jun. 17—A complaint of homeless persons setting up a temporary camping site in western Cumberland County resulted in one man suffering dog bites during his arrest and a woman going to jail on an outstanding bench warrant.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Browntown Rd., according to Deputy Jonathan Human's report.

Michael Chet Parker, 44, no address available, is charged with simple assault on a first responder, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Kathleen Ann Crouteau, 43, 895 Browntown Rd., is charged in an attachment with failure to appear in court.

The incident occurred when Human responded to a complaint of persons taking over possession of another man's property. The victim claimed that a woman fraudulently sold the property, or gave permission to the persons who had set up a homeless camp.

The property owner led Human to the tents on his property and during a search, a 9 mm Glock 43 handgun, two additional ammunition magazines, and two knives were recovered.

The man present, identified as Parker, allegedly resisted arrest and during the confrontation was bitten more than once by a dog that was also at the camp. Once the suspect was placed under control, animal control was called to take the dog that bit the suspect, as well as a second dog, to the animal shelter.

A woman who allegedly was camping at the site and identified as Crosteau, was found at the Dollar General Store on Hwy. 70 W. and was advised the campsite would have to be moved off private property.

While talking with Crosteau, deputies learned about an outstanding warrant for her arrest and took her into custody. Bond for Crosteau was set at $500.

Parker was taken to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room for treatment of his dog bites and later released and jailed. He was placed under $11,500 bond.

Both will make appearances in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com