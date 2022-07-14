A man was being attacked, then he killed his assailant, SC sheriff says

A deadly shooting that happened overnight in the Midlands is under investigation, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The homicide happened in the 100 block of Longtown Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Wednesday night news release. That’s in Lugoff, near U.S. 601 in the area between the Wateree River and Exit 92 on Interstate 20.

At about 9:30 p.m., a man called 911, saying he shot someone, the sheriff’s office said.

The man said he opened fire on another man who was attacking him, according to the release.

Information about what prompted the attack was not available, and there was no word if the men knew each other prior to Wednesday’s incident.

Kershaw County sheriff’s deputies investigate a fatal shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to the emergency room of an area hospital and died, the sheriff’s office said.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

“Regardless of the circumstances, it is always unfortunate when a life is lost,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release.. “At this time, we do not feel any other citizen is in danger. We are in the early stages of this investigation and will give updates when they are available. Please keep all parties involved in your prayers.”