A man was being evicted. 3 members of the moving crew then pulled guns and stole his TVs, police sa
Police say three members of a moving crew helping a man who was being evicted pulled guns on him and took his televisions.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said the victim was being evicted from a home on Angier Ave. on April 20. Police are still searching for the robbers, who sped away from the scene in a black SUV with a drive-out tag and a silver 2013 Ford F150 with Georgia tag number CSN7639.
TRENDING STORIES:
Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb County neighborhood, officials say
Witness details moments leading up to man’s wild foot chase with troopers on I-20 caught on video
2 arrested after chase in Forsyth County were wanted for ‘violent felony’ in metro Atlanta
Police have released photos of two of the three men involved. It’s unclear if they were part of a professional moving crew or if the victim knew them before the robbery.
The victim has not been identified.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or give anonymous tips online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.