Man being questioned by Penn Township police after failed robbery at Harrison City gas station

Nov. 3—Penn Township police questioned a man who they suspect is responsible for an unsuccessful robbery attempt at a convenience store-gas station in Harrison City Wednesday.

Police Chief John Otto said the attempted robbery occurred about 11:15 a.m. when a man entered a BP station at the corner of Harrison City-Export Road and Route 130 and passed a cashier a written note.

"A man wearing a covid-19-type mask entered the store and handed the clerk a written note demanding cash. The store clerk did not give him any cash and he ran out of the store," Otto said.

Otto said officers were not certain whether the suspect got in a vehicle or ran from the store, prompting police to contact Penn-Trafford officials at nearby McCullough, Penn Middle and Harrison Park schools.

"I wouldn't call it a lockdown... we just wanted to alert them of the police activity in the area and it is a routine safety protocol," Otto said.

Within an hour, officers obtained security video from the store and tracked the suspect to a fleeing car.

Police then notified the school district the scene had been cleared.

Otto said officers put out a description of the vehicle and suspect, located the car a short time afterward and took the man into custody in the Claridge area of the township.

"He is being questioned by our officers right now and may be arraigned later today," Otto said. "It was all over within an hour or an hour and a half."

