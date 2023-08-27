Man being robbed of backpack pulls a gun and is killed by police, Colorado cops say

A man who police say pulled a gun while fighting off a man accused of trying to steal his backpack died after being shot by officers, Colorado authorities reported.

Officers watching police camera video responded after seeing two men fighting over a backpack at an Aurora bus stop at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, police said in an Aug. 25 news release. Officers saw one of the men pull out a firearm on the camera.

Police arriving at the bus stop made contact with the armed man, then one officer shot him, officials said. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators discovered the dispute began when the other man had tried to steal the armed man’s backpack, police said.

The other man, 32, of Aurora, was arrested nearby on a charge of theft, police said.

The two officers involved were placed on leave during the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information call 720-913-7867.

