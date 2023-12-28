Man being served warrant dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Dec. 28—Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a warrant on an Antioch man at his residence on Wednesday, which resulted in that subject fatally shooting himself with a shotgun.

Sheriff Bobby Jones reported that two PCSO units responded to a residence to serve a warrant on John Lloyd Lester, 46.

Lester had previously been charged with second-degree Rape and second-degree Sodomy due to an investigation which indicated the victim was a minor.

Jones said units had gone to Lester's residence in order to attempt to locate him and serve a second warrant. That warrant came from a Kentucky State Police investigation which reportedly uncovered a second victim.

Jones said that in approaching the residence, the first deputy drove by without turning into the driveway and saw Lester, who was outside in the yard, run into the house.

As a second deputy was driving up in his vehicle, that deputy stated that he saw Lester come out of the residence with a shotgun, then heard a shot.

"The deputy assumed he was shooting at him and drove off," Jones said.

Neither of the deputies fired their own weapons, but rather left to protect themselves, Jones said.

The second deputy then radioed into dispatch that he was being shot at, which alerted other deputies to respond to the area.

"It's a very traumatic situation for the deputy," Jones said. "I'm not faulting him for saying he was shot at. ... when gunfire goes off, you just assume they're shooting at you, and that's how it came across the radio. Unfortunately, (Lester) had turned the gun upon himself.

Jones said that when deputies secured the scene, they approached Lester and found him deceased.

