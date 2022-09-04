Man being treated in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh

A man is recovering in a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh.

Police were dispatched to the area around 100 S. Commons at about 10:15 p.m.

Officers said they were notified that a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm after they arrived at the scene.

The victim is listed to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

