Man being watched for drugs shot at detective, cops say. He’s wanted for attempted murder

When Marquel Mathis left his Pompano Beach home Tuesday night, Broward sheriff’s detectives were waiting for him.

After one of the detectives identified himself, Mathis, according to BSO, took a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot toward the detective, striking a wall adjacent to where he was standing.”

Mathis, who was part of an ongoing investigation for felony narcotics charges, is now wanted for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were “conducting surveillance” at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at 834 SW 10th Dr. “when Mathis exited the residence and noticed them. “

After opening fire, he went back inside the apartment and then left on foot.

Deputies with the Pompano Beach district, K-9, SWAT and aviation searched for him, but did not find him.

BSO said a firearm was recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4214 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).