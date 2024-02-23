Man who believed he was being trafficked shoots family member, starts fire killing puppy, court says

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A Sandy man was charged today, Feb. 22, after allegedly shooting his family member with a BB gun before setting their shared home on fire, killing a puppy in the process.

Julian Heildo Gonzalez, 27, reportedly believed he was the victim of trafficking and told police a cartel was after him, Third District Court charging documents state.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, officers with the Sandy Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on South Electra Street. When they arrived, they said they saw a man shirtless, bleeding from his face, head, and chest.

Upon investigation, police learned the suspect, Gonzalez, had been fighting with a family member in the home the two shared with several other relatives. During the fight, Gonzalez allegedly got a BB gun from his bedroom and shot the victim multiple times, leaving him there in the state police found him, charging documents state.

Gonzalez allegedly went downstairs following the incident to the victim’s bedroom and started a fire, knowing a puppy and two kittens were locked in a kennel there. The fire spread, melting the plastic kennel onto the puppy.

Police said the puppy was euthanized due to its injuries. The two kittens, police said, were injured and provided oxygen due to smoke inhalation. The victim’s condition has not been released.

When asked, Gonzalez told police he shot a family member and started the fire because he believed he was the victim of trafficking and that a cartel was after him, charging documents state. Gonzalez said he accused the victim of trying to kill him and grabbed the BB gun in self-defense.

Gonzalez said his relative attacked him, prompting him to shoot him in the face. After the fight, Gonzalez said he started the fire in anger, according to charging documents.

Gonzalez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and was charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; and three counts of torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony.

