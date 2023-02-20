Man believed dead after chase that ended near Cloverleaf Golf Club in Salem

Feb. 20—Police believe a man died by suicide Monday near the border of Penn and Salem townships in an incident that prompted a large police response along a road south of Route 22.

Trooper Steve Limani said authorities were notified of a man having a mental health issue around 10 a.m. The man reportedly led police on pursuits through several municipalities, including Penn Township.

The chase ended in the area of Cloverleaf Golf Club where state troopers and municipal officers converged on the car, which was stopped in a field. They believed the man was still inside. Police attempted to make contact with him by phone and sent a helicopter and drone into the air. The situation ended around noon.

There was no impact to traffic on Route 22. Cloverleaf Drive and Boquet Road were blocked off by police.

