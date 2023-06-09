Man believed to have helped Young Dolph suspect escape enters guilty plea

Jemarcus Johnson, the man who officials say delivered money and helped two men believed to be involved in the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, entered a plea deal in court Friday morning.

Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact and faces 6 to 12 years for all of the charges. A sentencing hearing will be held Aug. 10.

He was the first of the four defendants to have their criminal case disposed.

Johnson, 26, was indicted on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in November 2022 and turned himself in about a week later.

Additional charges came during a Wednesday court appearance when prosecutors filed to have three counts of accessory after the fact added to the list of charges. Accessory after the fact is a class E felony and each count carries between one to six years in prison.

His conspiracy charge carried a sentence of up to life without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors have said that Johnson helped one of the other men, Justin Johnson, hide and escape after the shooting and that he facilitated the payments for Young Dolph's killing. They have also said his role was "much lesser" than the three other men indicted for the conspiracy.

Jermarcus Johnson, who is accused of aiding in the hide out and escape of Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith after they shot rapper Young Dolph, answers a question from Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman on the stand at the Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, June 9, 2023.

"I think the state has always acknowledged that this defendant, Jemarcus Johnson, had a much lesser role in the commission of his offenses," said Paul Hagerman, the lead prosecutor from the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, after adding the charges Wednesday. "Conspiracies are wide-ranging things. They include people that were acting in a conspiracy before the murder happened, but also people that were acting afterwards. The charges that have been filed now against Jemarcus [Johnson] make it clear that he did things afterwards."

Two men were initially arrested in connection to Young Dolph's killing. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are believed by officials to have been the two men to carry out the shooting on Nov. 17, 2021, outside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

After Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith's arrests, a fourth man — Hernandez Govan — was arrested and indicted for conspiracy. Conspiracy charges were also added to Johnson and Smith's indictments.

Govan is believed to have organized the killing, and asked Justin Johnson and Smith to take part, stemming back to June 1, 2021. A motive for the conspiracy has not been made public by prosecutors or investigators. Govan was given a lower bail amount in early May due to declining health, and he has been under "alternative restriction and supervision" until his trial.

Specifics of Govan's supervision outside of jail have been sealed "for security reasons."

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

