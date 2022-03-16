Man believed to have been shot accidentally during target shooting expected to be OK

Mar. 15—The man who was reportedly shot during a target shooting accident Friday near Spokane is expected to recover, said Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory said he was unsure whether the man was still in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a reported possible shooting around 2 p.m. Friday on the 6800 block of South Assembly Road, which is about 7 miles from downtown Spokane, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The caller reported her husband was outside while their neighbors were target shooting and she believed her husband had been accidentally shot.

Deputies arrived and contacted the wounded man, who had an injury to his upper torso, deputies said. He was conscious, alert and received medical treatment before he was taken to a hospital.

Gregory said Tuesday no arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate.

Mike LaScuola, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said the gunfire was loud and very rapid. He estimated at least 50 rounds were fired in about a 20-minute period. LaScuola, who was working from home, said he was frightened because he was unsure which direction the bullets were flying.