Man Believes Thieves Followed Him Home From Bank

When a Texas homeowner pulled into his driveway, three men jumped out armed with guns and tried to smash in the windows of his car. Fortunately, the driver and his son were able to drive off unharmed. The victim, Mark Gardner, believes the thieves followed him home from an ATM. The terrifying follow-home attacks are becoming a shockingly common occurrence across the United States. Now, cops say now more than ever you have to be vigilant. Inside Edition's Steven Fabian has more.

