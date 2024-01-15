Inside the clinic hunting for the next pandemic in pets

Pets have long been implicated in the spread of diseases to people, but it remains rare - Maryna Terletska/Maryna Terletska

A wheezing black dog drags its owner up the stairs, into a clinic awash with furry patients. In one pram a chihuahua is dozing, while a golden retriever nearby circles restlessly before settling down on the tiled floor.

Most of the pampered pets in the waiting room at this multistorey veterinary centre in downtown Bangkok are not here for anything unusual. Some need vaccinations, others have ear infections or cancer.

But occasionally an intriguing case makes its way to the eighth floor, where a small team of scientists are meticulously tracking the ailments plaguing Thailand’s cats and dogs, on the lookout for anything that could threaten the country’s pets – or people.

“Maybe once a year we find a pathogen new to Thailand or Asia,” says Prof Somporn Techangamsuwan, an expert in infectious animal diseases, gesturing around her laboratory at Chulalongkorn University’s veterinary science department.

“It’s important for animal health and human health… [as] some cases can transmit to humans as well,” she adds.

Pets have long been implicated in the spread of diseases to people, ranging from rabies and the plague to cat scratch fever and canine coronavirus.

The fungal infection sporothrix can meanwhile jump from cats to humans, says Prof Techangamsuwan, showing nasty photos of deep red lesions and pustules on people and pets on her phone. Ringworm is similar.

She stresses that owners shouldn’t “panic and abandon their pets” – these conditions remain rare and limited. “It’s more for awareness, to keep an eye on how viruses are evolving or where they are present.”

Prof Techangamsuwan is not alone in calling for wider surveillance in pets.

‘Notable’ pathogen reservoirs

While the coronavirus pandemic reinvigorated the spotlight on ‘One Health’ – the concept that the health of people, animals and ecosystems is interlinked – the focus has generally been on wildlife and livestock.

Some say that’s a problem, given a worst-case scenario – where the next ‘Disease X’ spills over to people from or via pets – is not implausible, especially in a region like Southeast Asia, considered a hotspot for the emergence of new viruses.

“Companion animals or peri-domestic wildlife can act as notable reservoirs for pathogens that may affect human health,” scientists warned in a paper published in Science in October. “They can also act as a bridge between wildlife and humans … [and their proximity] with humans represents opportunities for pathogen transmission.

“This is particularly true for animals kept as pets or for backyard production, with which interactions can be particularly intimate.”

But currently, routine monitoring of pets is patchy, says Prof Gary Whittaker, a microbiologist at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in the United States, who co-wrote the Science article.

“Generally for companion animals, there’s very little surveillance … this should be ramped up,” he says. “But there are still a lot of questions about how to go from piecemeal work by academics, to a more routine infrastructure.”

He added that owners can also mitigate their risk by ensuring their pets are up to date with vaccines including rabies and canine distemper, keeping animals indoors, and good hygiene.

Prof Somporn Techangamsuwan, an expert in infectious animal diseases, at her laboratory at Chulalongkorn University - Sarah Newey

From a cramped lab with a view of the Bangkok skyline at Chulalongkorn University, Prof Techangamsuwan’s team run analysis on animals who are sick with, or have died from, unexplained causes. There are usually one or two cases a week.

“We receive animals from the clinic which are sick, for instance with a respiratory condition, but tested negative for the normal pathogens during screening,” she says, pointing at the purple stained slides about to go under the microscope.

“We take the samples and run analysis with various molecular techniques … maybe once a year we find something new.”

Among the team’s discoveries are a novel circovirus, found during an autopsy of dogs who died with unexplained respiratory symptoms, and the first evidence that canine pneumoviruses have reached Asia.

So far, none of these emerging diseases have shown signs of jumping to people.

But anything is possible, says Prof Techangamsuwan. In Malaysia, for instance, scientists retroactively sampling patients hospitalised with pneumonia in 2017 and 2018 found one person had actually been infected with a completely new canine coronavirus.

“Our findings underscore the public health threat of animal [coronaviruses] and a need to conduct better surveillance for them,” they wrote in a paper published in Clinical Infectious Diseases in February 2022. So far, there are no signs that the virus has spread widely.

The research team runs analysis on animals who are sick with, or have died from, unexplained causes - Sarah Newey

Instead it is another coronavirus that has become a focus for Prof Techangamsuwan’s lab in recent years: Sars-Cov-2. In an analysis of 639 cats and 224 dogs through multiple Covid waves, the team found 23 infected animals.

“We found Sars-Cov-2 in dogs early in the pandemic,” she adds. “But we can also prove that the caretaker in [the animal] hospital got infected from a hospitalised cat here in Thailand.”

This only goes to demonstrate the potential for viruses to jump back and forth between animals and people. As this happens, there is a risk that pathogens can evolve to better infect a different species, or recombine with other similar viruses to form something new; keeping track of these changes is critical to monitor the threat posed to humans.

So is it possible that the next big epidemic could come from a pet?

“Yes, I think it’s possible,” says Prof Techangamsuwan. “But when they jump, there are many factors that might impact on severity … so we don’t know exactly. We just try to keep monitoring and searching.

“But owners, they really should not hear this and panic and abandon their pets,” she adds with a smile. “We just like to keep an eye on the evolution.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security