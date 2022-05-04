Man on bicycle with 8 outstanding warrants causes crash in Boston; two officers injured

Two Boston Police Officers were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a bicyclist on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard shortly before 11:00 p.m.

A man on a bicycle, later identified as 39-year-old Jason Souza of Roxbury, had caused a crash at the intersection involving Boston Police Motorcycle Officers.

Souza fled the scene on his bike toward Boston Medical Center and ditched his ride and clothes a short distance later on Albany Street.

Witnesses on scene said that after leaving his belongings, Souza asked a person nearby for their clothes.

Officers eventually found Souza and placed him under arrest. While attempting to arrest him, Souza bit one officer in the hand.

Two Boston Police Motorcycle Officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear if their injuries were a result of the crash or the altercation involving Souza.

Souza was wanted on 8 outstanding warrants for various charges and gave a false name to officers while being arrested.

He is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

