Man on bike fatally shoots rival in Alphabet City clash, police say

A man with a bicycle fatally shot his rival in a street fight in Alphabet City Friday, cops said.

The 42-year-old victim was on E. 4th St. near Ave. C about 9:10 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspected shooter, cops said.

During the clash, the gunman opened fire, hitting the victim in the stomach and leg.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he died.

The assailant was last seen pedaling away from the area on his bike.

No arrests have been made.