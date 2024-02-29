Man who biked thousands of miles for charity killed in Carolina Forest accident

An 82-year-old man who died in a bicycling accident this month had biked from Myrtle Beach to Pennsylvania to help raise money for an Horry County organization.

John Farr biked thousands of miles over the years along roadways and highways to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

That included an 800-mile ride in 2021 to raise money for the Horry County chapter.

His ride at that time started in the Myrtle Beach area and back to his hometown of DuBois, Pennsylvania.

It’s there, his hometown, that his family and friends will have visitation services for the 82-year-old on Saturday, followed by a private funeral service and burial.

Farr died Feb. 19 from injuries he received in a bicycle accident that occurred on Valentine’s Day in the Myrtle Beach area.

Farr was staying in the Carolina Forest area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s office. His injuries came after his bicycle struck a legally-parked pickup truck with a trailer about 11:23 a.m. on Brentford Place and Havering Avenue, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It is unclear whether Farr was in the area for another biking fundraising trip.

Messages left for his family were not immediately returned.

Since 2005, Farr had conducted a bicycle tour to raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County, which includes the city of DuBois. Habitat for Humanity builds homes for those in need.

The Clearfield County chapter posted a tribute to Farr on its Facebook page, writing: “John’s love and passion for Habitat were evident to all who knew him. He poured his heart and soul into our organization, treating every person he encountered as family. His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all of us.”

Farr worked with the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County for the 2021 ride.

“In 2021, we had the pleasure of meeting John and working with Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County in support of his ‘Bike2Build’ efforts. At the time, John was 80-years-old and began his 800 mile journey back to DuBois, PA in support of Habitat,” according to a statement from the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County. “He was amazing! John exemplified what it means to be a part of the Habitat family. He was a true advocate and was passionate about Habitat for Humanity and the need for affordable housing.

“We count it a privilege and honor to have worked with John and his local affiliate. Our deepest prayers and sympathies are extended to his family and Habitat friends.”

Farr started the Bike2Build ride, which tracks his journey across 300 miles as he sought to raise support for building homes. His last ride was in September 2023.

He also founded the chapter’s King of the Mountain bicycle race, which became an annual Habitat fundraiser, according to his obituary. He served as the chapter’s board president and construction supervisor.

After retiring in 2003 as an assistant professor of physics at the Penn State DuBois campus, he and a friend embarked on an eight-week, 3,420 mile cross-country bicycling trip, “dipping their rear wheels in the Pacific Ocean at San Francisco, and rolling their front wheels into the Atlantic Ocean,” his obituary said.

Farr undertook more than 20 yearly bicycle trips, raising thousands of dollars for Habitat for Humanity, his obituary said.