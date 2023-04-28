Man bites off police officer’s finger as he’s escorted off train, California cops say

A man accused of biting off part of a police officer’s finger as he was escorted off a train in California has been arrested, according to police.

At 10:15 a.m. on April 27 Los Angeles police personnel were patrolling the Metro Red Line when they noticed a man on the train with “narcotic paraphernalia,” according to a news release shared on Twitter by the department.

Police escorted the man off the train to conduct a narcotic investigation, officials said.

The man “became violent and fought with the officers,” according to police.

Officials said during the altercation, the man bit off a portion of a police sergeant’s finger.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

“It can be a little scary here sometimes,” said Dexter Norwood, a witness told KTLA. “You just got to make sure you pay attention to your surroundings.”

KTLA said doctors confirmed the officer’s fingertip was not able to be reattached.

The man was arrested on charges of mayhem and resisting an executive order, officials said.

