Man bites woman’s face after learning she got job at strip club, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of biting a woman’s nose, disfiguring her, after learning she was working at a strip club, officials told news outlets.

The alleged attack happened in July but the man was arrested and booked on Jan. 26, Bexar County court records show.

Investigators say David Morin Jr., 34, broke into the woman’s apartment through a window at about 1 a.m., after she ignored several phone calls from him during the day, WOAI reported.

The two had started dating in December 2022, but Morin moved his belongings out of the apartment two weeks before the incident, KSAT reported, citing an affidavit.

Morin found employment documents in the apartment and police say he got into an argument with the woman about her working at a strip club, KSAT reported.

Morin started choking the woman, police told WOAI. He eventually let go and she moved toward the front door, but Morin grabbed her again and bit her nose, tearing a piece off, according to police, the station reported.

Investigators say Morin ran from the scene and the woman was hospitalized and later referred to a plastic surgeon, WOAI reported.

Following his Jan. 26 arrest, Morin’s bail was set at $75,000, records show. He’s charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

An attorney listed in court records did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

