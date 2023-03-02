Lubbock County Sheriff's officials say a man was arrested and treated for a dog bite received from an LSO K-9 at the tail end of a chase through Lubbock early Wednesday evening.

At approximately 6:28 p.m. Wednesday, a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on SE Loop 289 Frontage Road and Ash Ave on a black Kia passenger car for a traffic violation when the driver of the vehicle began to flee from deputies and a pursuit ensued, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The pursuit ended at approximately 6:43 p.m. in the area of S. Loop 289 and Tahoka Exit.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by EMS to a local hospital in reference to a dog bite sustained after failing to comply with law enforcement.

The driver will be charged with evading in a vehicle, reckless driving as well as resisting arrest.

Other details about the incident, including the suspect's name, were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man bitten by K-9, arrested after chase through Lubbock