A man blamed ‘paranormal spirits’ for disfiguring a baby girl. He ended up in the Cobb County jail.
A man is facing charges after a baby was found with serious injuries.
Cobb County Police responded to a call about a person down on Dogden Rd. in Mableton on Apr. 20.
A baby girl was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The child was suffering from respiratory failure, complex skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages, and intracranial hemorrhages, according to a criminal warrant.
Medical professionals with the CHOA child protection team advised investigators the skull fractures were consistent with forceful blunt-force trauma to the head and the baby could not have caused other injuries herself.
Police interviewed the last person to watch the baby before the injuries.
Juan Francisco Lobo Hernandez claimed he believed spirits or a bad person was trying to make his family suffer, according to a criminal warrant.
He also said he believed the girl was possessed and he may have been possessed as well, the warrant stated.
Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery and 1st degree cruelty to children.
He is currently out of jail on bond.
