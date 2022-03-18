Man blamed for two Royse City fires takes own life, police say

Mar. 18—Royse City police believe a 19-year-old man started two house fires and then killed himself amid one of the blazes Thursday afternoon.

The name of the man had not been released as of 7 p.m. Police believe both houses set ablaze were occupied by members of the man's family.

The following account was taken from a news release sent by Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge.

Royse City police received a call at 4:17 p.m. about a man who entered a house in the 700 Block of Valley Court. He ordered a family member out of the house.

As police were en route to the scene, they were alerted that the house was on fire. They arrived to find it in flames.

Minutes afterward, Rockwall County dispatch received a call regarding a second house set afire

in the 500 block of Janette Court in Royse City. Firefighters from Royse City and neighboring departments battled the fire and brought it under control.

Both houses sustained heavy damage.

A search of the Valley Court house revealed what police believe to be the body of the 19-year-old man, who set both fires before taking his life.

The Royse City Police Department and the Royse City Fire Department are conducting joint investigations. No further information is available at this time.