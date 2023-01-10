Man blames co-defendant in 2021 Cass Twp. homicide

Jan. 10—POTTSVILLE — After more than a year in Schuylkill County Prison, one of two men charged with killing another man in Cass Twp. gave his account of what happened.

And he blamed his co-defendant.

Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of 556 Maple St., Norwegian Twp., testified Monday during a hearing before Schuylkill County Judge Christopher W. Hobbs that he was not the one who killed Joseph Fedornak, 27, in a wooded area west of 22 Ash Road around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 21, 2021, despite being enraged at the man for throwing a brick at him while he was riding his motorcycle in the area.

Angelo and co-defendant James W. Fitzpatrick, 50, of 288 High Road, Cass Twp., were charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder and other crimes by state Trooper Joseph Hall.

Angelo said a confrontation began when he was hit with half of a brick thrown by Fedornak while riding his motorcycle to Fitzpatrick's home.

Angelo said he was angry and took a shotgun that he kept at Fitzpatrick's house and went after Fedornak.

Angelo said he fired the shotgun at Fedornak, but the first round, which he described as a shell with plastic projectiles, misfired. He said he fired two more times with regular shotgun shells, but into the air as Fedornak was running away.

"I was just trying to scare him away," Angelo said.

Angelo said Fitzpatrick had followed him out of the house carrying handles from a shovel and ax.

Angelo said Fedornak ran, at one point pulling his pants down to expose his bare backside.

Angelo said Fitzpatrick caught up to Fedornak and assaulted him.

"He was beating him with a stick. I heard it," Angelo said. "I heard him (Fedornak) saying, 'Jimmy, please stop.' "

At that point, Angelo said, Fitzpatrick exited the wooded area and said to Angelo, "Do you want to see him?"

Angelo said Fitzpatrick led him down a path to Fedornak. He kicked him twice in the head then sodomized him with the shovel handle.

Angelo said he began to walk away, but Fitzpatrick grabbed the shotgun and shot at Fedornak.

Angelo said his friend was in a state of rage, calling him "pure red" with "a look in his eyes."

After they left the woods, Angelo said he disassembled the shotgun and Fitzpatrick used bleach to clean the shovel and ax handles.

Under questioning by Fitzpatrick's attorney, Joseph Nahas, of Frackville, Angelo said he did not physically witness Fitzpatrick hitting Fedornak with the sticks. He also did not know if the shot fired by Fitzpatrick "connected" with Fedornak.

Angelo said that on the day of the shooting, Fedornak did not do anything to Fitzpatrick. However, he said Fedornak had been harassing Fitzpatrick for several years.

Angelo also said that Fitzpatrick was not the type of person to harm anyone.

"Do you agree with me that James Fitzpatrick doesn't have it in him to shoot anyone," Nahas asked Angelo.

"Yes," he replied.

He also said that despite having his own weapons, Fitzpatrick never shot at Fedornak in the past, to the best of his knowledge.

Nahas attempted to call two witnesses who he said Angelo spoke with a short time after the shooting, but an objection by Assistant District Attorney David Noon was sustained by Hobbs.

The judge said the line of questioning deals with Angelo's credibility and can be brought up during a trial.

At a preliminary hearing in January 2022, Magisterial District Judge David Rossi held all of the charges against the men for county court. Other counts include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy.

During that hearing, prosecutors presented their evidence but neither Angelo or Fitzpatrick testified.

After Monday's hearing, Angelo's attorney, Jeffrey Markosky, of Mahanoy City, said after being in prison for an extended time, his client wanted to speak to the district attorney's office and "tell what fully happened that day."

He said the hearing afforded Nahas the opportunity to question Angelo about his account.

Nahas said he would have liked to have called the two witnesses.

"They would have testified that he told them minutes after that he, and he alone, was the shooter," Nahas said about Angelo. "At trial, you will hear testimony from objective witnesses on what Michael Angelo said to them."

He claims Angelo had a reason for the testimony.

"Today he was trying to save his own neck," Nahas said.