Man bleeding from gunshot wound walks into restaurant, Wichita police say

Wichita police are investigating a shooting in which a man walked into restaurant bleeding in the arm and was later found at a hospital in Derby.

The incident was reported around 1:15 a.m. when police were sent to an unknown call at the intersection of 47th Street South and Broadway. Someone at a local restaurant called 911 after a man had walked in bleeding from his arm, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in news release.

The victim left before officers arrived, Rebolledo said.

Around 2:08 a.m., police learned that a 35-year-old man Wichita man had arrived at a hospital in Derby after he had been shot in his right arm, according to the release.

The man’s injury was non-life threatening.

Investigators learned that the man was walking south on Broadway on the east side of the road when an unknown person shot at him, Rebolledo said.

Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting and anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.