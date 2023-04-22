Man ‘bleeding from his neck’ after domestic incident in Dayton

A man was reportedly injured during a domestic incident in Dayton Saturday morning.

Dayton police and fire were dispatched to the 1700 bock of Banker Place at 7:45 a.m. on reports of a stabbing, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man who was “bleeding from his neck,” prompting a medical unit to respond, dispatch said. No transports to a local hospital were made at the time of reporting.

Although the call reported a stabbing from a domestic violence incident, dispatch said officers at the scene cited a “cut” rather than a “stabbing.”

Dayton police led the investigation into the incident. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.








