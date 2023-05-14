Man with blood alcohol level nearly 5x legal limit didn’t know what county he was in, police say
A metro Atlanta man was recently arrested for driving with a .420 Blood Alcohol Content, according to Peachtree City Police.
Peachtree City Police said the unidentified driver thought he was in Clayton County and not Gwinnett County due to his high level of intoxication.
The man told police he was trying to get to Riverdale Road.
Citizens called the police after the man was seen driving on curbs.
The legal limit is .08, meaning the man was more than five times the legal limit.
Channel 2 Action News has reached to Peachtree City Police to learn specifics about the incident.
