Man blows up car at funeral, causing an ‘immense fire,’ Washington cops say

A man blew up a car at a funeral in Washington, causing an “immense fire,” authorities said.

The suspect placed “an explosive device in an attendee’s car” during an Aug. 23 funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery, which is owned by the city of Auburn, the Auburn Police Department said Sept. 12 on Facebook. The fire caused by the explosion destroyed the car, along with nearby trees.

As city employees followed the suspect’s car, the passenger “shot several rounds” at them, Auburn police said.

The passenger, who is also accused of placing the bomb, is still outstanding, police said.

“The vehicle was described as a black Acura RL, with no license plates,” according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to contact police at 253-288-7403.

Auburn is about 14 miles northeast of Tacoma.

