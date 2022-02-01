Man in blue ‘dinosaur onesie’ recorded trying to break into homes, Tennessee cops say

Mark Price
·1 min read

A bizarre search is underway in Tennessee for a burglary suspect last seen disguised as a cartoon dinosaur, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Multiple photos shared by the department show the suspect was dressed in a blue “dinosaur onesie” — and it had a tail attached.

However, he didn’t zip the outfit up all the way, which allowed a security camera to capture his face.

Video shared by police on Facebook shows the man even waved at the camera — just before jiggling the door handle of a home.

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are searching for a burglary suspect who was recorded wearing a blue dinosaur onesie.

The door proved to be locked, and he is seen walking away — with his tag wagging.

He is wanted for questioning in a pair of burglaries that happened the night of Sunday, Jan. 23, police said.

A woman walking her dog alerted police to the incidents that morning, when she reported seeing a home’s garage door open on Richard Avenue, police said.

“The residents were out of town,” police said. “Officers were then alerted to the vehicle break-in on Bowling Avenue.”

It wasn’t clear what type of dinosaur the costume was meant to represent. Dinosaur onesies are hooded and are known to be used both as costumes and pajamas.

Video of the suspect has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook since Jan. 28, with commenters noting his actions were more like the Grinch than a dinosaur.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” one person posted on Facebook.

Police stop van they thought was stolen in Georgia — and find flock of sheep inside

Escaped horse on highway prompts Colorado deputy to use cowboy skills, video shows

Shopper drops gun and accidentally shoots herself at T.J. Maxx store, Alabama cops say

