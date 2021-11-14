A man in a BMW was wounded during a shooting on I-95. His car was struck 7 times, troopers say

A man in a blue BMW was shot at multiple times while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Sunday, troopers said.

He was wounded by a bullet and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. His car was shot seven times.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the I-95 southbound lanes in the area of Northwest 81st Street.

The man, who has not been identified, told troopers a black vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside the car began shooting at him. The car then drove away.

Troopers are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is the second highway shooting to happen in just a matter of days in South Florida. On Thursday, a gunman inside a black Mercedes-Benz pulled up beside a gray Nissan Altima on the Sawgrass Expressway and shot at the car, breaking the passenger window. The Altima driver received minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Troopers told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 they believed the Sawgrass Expressway shooting could be road rage.