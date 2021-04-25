Man in body armor backs car into police vehicle, fatally shot by LAPD on Sunset Blvd.

Doha Madani
·1 min read

A man who wore body armor and backed a car into a police vehicle in Los Angeles was fatally shot by officers, temporarily shutting down Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens at about 2:30 p.m. when a car suddenly cut in front of them and hit the brakes, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar. The vehicle then reversed into the patrol car.

The man exited the vehicle, wearing a bulletproof vest and keeping one arm behind his back, police said.

“The officers gave him commands which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3-2-1,” Aguilar said. “He started to pull his right hand from behind his back out to the front.”

Officers shot the man, who has not been identified, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Body cameras were activated during the incident and the department will review the footage, according to Aguilar.

A gun was not recovered at the scene, police said. A search warrant for the car was pending Saturday and the department was interviewing witnesses for more information, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The man’s car had several stickers on it that referenced government deception, biblical terms and the Illuminati, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Recommended Stories

  • French billionaires eye truce in battle for Lagardere media group - sources

    Two of France's richest businessmen are close to a deal over media and publishing company Lagardere that would hit pause on their attempts to cherry-pick its assets for several years, three sources close to the discussions said on Sunday. Vincent Bollore, the top shareholder in Lagardere via his Vivendi group, and luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, also a Lagardere investor, have been at the centre of a tussle over the firm and its influential media outlets for months. The saga has transfixed top political circles in France a year ahead of a presidential election, with some in President Emmanuel Macron's camp fearing that Bollore could seize assets like Lagardere's Europe 1 radio and build up a powerful ring-wing outlet that would go against his campaign.

  • Charles M. Blow on Derek Chauvin trial: "This time … history would not be repeated"

    The New York Times columnist compares the 1955 acquittal of Whites accused of lynching Black teenager Emmett Till, with the conviction of a former Minneapolis policeman for murdering George Floyd.

  • Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.5% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday amid fears that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets. But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary.

  • Better Buy: Intel vs. Micron Technology

    Chips made by both Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have long bolstered the tech industry and continue to do so today. Intel remains a prominent player in the CPU market. For all of the recent focus on AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel generated nearly eight times as much revenue in 2020, $77.9 billion versus just $9.8 billion for AMD.

  • Nicola Sturgeon under fire over claims independent Scotland could avoid hard England border

    Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England, admitting that her government had done no analysis of the impact on people's incomes. In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the First Minister insisted negotiations would take place with the UK Government to retain free trade with the rest of the UK while also being part of the EU single market. But she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc. Around 60 per cent of Scottish exports go to the rest of the UK – more than three times the value of those that go to the EU – and Mr Marr pointed out that the bloc's rules mean "you can't have both" free trade with the Continent and England. Asked to explain how she would police the English border "as would be your duty", Ms Sturgeon said she would work to ensure that there were "no difficulties" for businesses "in terms of their day-to-day experience in trading". However, she provided no details of how this could be achieved despite making it clear she was "not denying" what the regulations said. Mr Marr said he did not see the "way through" to keep an open border with England. Ms Sturgeon said the implications of separation would be set out ahead of the second referendum she wants to stage by the end of 2023, while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

  • Canadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on U.S. border

    U.S. taxi and limousine services are seeing a boom in business from customers seeking to enter Canada by land to avoid a restriction on international travel that applies only to air traffic. While both Canadian land and air travellers are required to take a test within three days of departure, and again on arrival, only those flying to Canada must spend up to three days of the country's 14-day required quarantine period in a hotel. That has led to a surge of calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians who fly through U.S. airports in states like New York and then cross over the land border, representatives of four companies told Reuters.

  • AOC says Biden has ‘exceeded expectations’ for progressives

    AOC told town hall she had expected a ‘much more conservative administration’

  • Saudi Arabia sees over $200 billion in savings from energy reforms plan - Finance Minister

    Saudi Arabia could save over $200 billion over the next decade by replacing liquid fuel used for domestic consumption with gas and renewable energy sources, the finance minister said, as the kingdom seeks to cut costs to fund investments. The world's top oil exporter has embarked on an ambitious reforms programme in recent years to modernize its economy, create jobs, and reduce its dependence on oil revenues. "One initiative we're about to finalise is the displacement of liquids," said Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.

  • Fauci on Johnson & Johnson vaccine temporary pause: 'We take safety very seriously'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes the temporary pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine raised Americans' confidence in federal agencies' concern for safety, rather than increased vaccine hesitancy. "The CDC and the FDA are the gold standard for both safety and the evaluation of efficacy, I think in the long run what we're going to see -- we'll probably see it soon -- is that people will realize that we take safety very seriously," the White House chief medical adviser told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

  • Gubernatorial Candidate Caitlyn Jenner Gets Schooled On How California Operates

    She referred in a tweet to "Gov. Gavin Newsom's district attorneys." DAs are elected in California, not appointed by the governor.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Troy Carter wins Louisiana special election, AP projects

    Richmond gave up his seat to join the Biden administration as a senior adviser.

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Officer captured on video punching woman

    The Westminster Police Department officer was placed on leave and is the subject of an internal investigation.

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • ASEAN leaders tell Myanmar coup general to end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader who, according to Malaysia's prime minister, did not reject them outright. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • Why did police fatally shoot Andrew Brown Jr.? Family seeks answers as Sheriff asks for patience

    Brown, a 42-year-old Black man and father of 7, was shot and killed on Wednesday while deputies were attempting to arrest him.

  • 'Saturday Night Live' taps Elon Musk to host. No kidding

    Elon Musk, the temperamental CEO of Tesla and SpaceX chief designer, will host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 8, with Miley Cyrus as musical guest.