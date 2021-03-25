Man with body armor, possible explosives arrested at University of Kentucky hospital

Doha Madani
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after authorities found him in possession of firearms, body armor and possible explosives at a University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington.

Authorities were tipped off by police in nearby Versailles, Kentucky, that suspect Bryan Carroll may be “armed and dangerous,” University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe. Carroll was allegedly at the University of Kentucky's Chandler Hospital to visit a family member.

FBI and ATF agents were at the scene assisting local law enforcement with the investigation. (Jacqueline Nie / LEX 18)
“He will be charged with multiple state charges as well as pending federal charges,” Monroe said.

No one was injured and Carroll was taken without incident as he was exiting the hospital. The Lexington police, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are aiding in the response.

“I think we took an individual that could be deemed as armed and dangerous into custody very quickly, efficiently and without any harm to anyone, including himself,” Monroe said.

Monroe said that authorities believed Carroll might have had explosive devices in his vehicle and was also found in possession of firearms and body armor. It’s unclear whether Carroll was intending to use the devices or what his motive may have been.

Carroll was in police custody Thursday afternoon and it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney. Carroll is a resident of Versailles, which is located about 13 miles west of the hospital.

