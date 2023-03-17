Man’s body discovered south of Kennewick. Sheriff’s deputies says it’s a homicide

A man found dead south of Kennewick on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, confirmed the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Clark told the Herald a passerby saw the body out in the open near 10th and Yew in the Finley area.

Investigators have determined the identify of the man, but have not released details on how they believe he died or exactly where he was found.

A body was found in the Finley area near 10th and Yew on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

His identity has not been released because investigators are still trying to contact his family.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, said Coroner Bill Leach.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call the local non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.

January homicide

The death would be the second homicide in Benton County this year.

The first homicide was in January in Richland. Accounts of the event have been disputed, and it is unclear whether a group was invited into a home or trying to break in, but Jarrod Yockey, 51, was shot and killed while fighting with the son of a Richland homeowner.

Lara M. Garcia, 27, is accused of shooting and wounding two people, and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Her boyfriend Michael Reep was seen standing nearby with a gun in his hand after Yockey was shot.

It’s unclear if Reep also opened fire. He was arrested in Las Vegas about two weeks later after fleeing. He was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a gun. Neither Reep nor Garcia have been charged with murder.

It follows a record year for homicides in Benton County, with 19 people killed in 2022.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.