Man’s body dumped inside donation bin for clothing, Alabama cops say

A man’s body was found inside a clothing donation bin in Alabama, prompting an investigation, police said.

Enterprise police officers got a call about a “possible” body inside the bin on Monday, Sept. 26, according to a news release from police. The bin was located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street.

Officials found the man’s body inside and opened the investigation, the release said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, nor has any cause of death.

“This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” police said.

Enterprise is about 90 miles southeast of Montgomery.

