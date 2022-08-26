Man’s body found on I-4 in Hillsborough, troopers say

The body of a 32-year-old man was found lying along the shoulder of Interstate 4 on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were sent to eastbound I-4, in the area west of U.S. 301, at 11:24 a.m. in response to a passerby who reported seeing a body, the agency said in a news release.

Once there they found the body of the man, who they believe had been dead for about 12-24 hours, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol did not name the man, but the release did provide his age and say he was from Riviera Beach.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873 -8477. From a cellphone, callers may dial *347 to reach the Highway Patrol or **TIPS to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.