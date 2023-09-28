Man’s body found in camp trailer on vacant lot. Franklin County is investigating

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s body found in a camp trailer on a vacant lot in Mesa about 25 miles north of Pasco.

The sheriff’s office announced the investigation about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The trailer was in the vacant lot between 104 and 106 First Avenue across from the Mesa Post Office.

Detectives were in the early stages of the investigation Wednesday and few details were released.

Interviews were being done with “persons of interest” and the area where the body was found was being examined, according to the announcement.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately made public, pending notification of his family.